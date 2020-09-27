Himachal Pradesh Cabinet To Install Atal Bihari Vajpayee Statue At Shimla's Iconic Ridge

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to install a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at The Ridge in Shimla, an official press release by the state government informed. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

State govt assign statue work to famous sculptors

The state government informed that the construction work of the statue would be assigned to famous sculptors Padam Shri and Padam Vibhushan Awardee Ram V Sutar and Anil Sutar under the Himachal Pradesh Finance Rule-104, as proposed by Language, Art and Culture Department. The father-son sculptor duo known for creating statues of prominent personalities. One of the recent work is the Statue of Unity.

The Cabinet, during the meeting also approved the restoration of Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana fund of Rs 50 lakh for the year 2020-21. It stated that the first instalment of Rs 25 lakh per legislative constituency would be released in October 2020 and the second instalment of the remaining Rs 25 lakh would be released after the elections to the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state.

"The Cabinet gave its nod to Draft of Memorandum of Understanding to be executed and entered between the State Government and Temple Trust Chamunda with regard to the transfer of land for Lower Terminal Point of Himani-Chamundaji Ropeway Project in Kangra district," the release stated.

Cabinet gives consent to fill up seven govt posts

The cabinet also gave its consent to fill up seven posts of Deputy Director in the Sainik Welfare Department on a contract basis. The Cabinet further gave its approval to create and fill up 35 posts of panchakarma masseur in Ayurveda department on a daily wage basis to provide better Ayurveda medical services, it added. Furthermore, the Cabinet has taken a decision to rename the Ayurveda Department as Ayush Vibhag, Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, the state govt has given the approval to sign MoU between Director Ayurveda and HLL Lifecare Limited, a government enterprise for the up-gradation of Ayurvedic Health Centre to Ayush Health and Wellness Centres. Moreover, an approval to fill up eight posts of different categories in the Planning Department through direct recruitment was also granted during the cabinet meeting.

