HP CM Calls For Setting Up More Automatic Weather Stations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday directed officials to work on a plan to set up more Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in the state to obtain real-time data related to weather forecasts. At present, there are 23 AWS stations in several places in the state including Shimla, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri.

Presiding over a high-level meeting held here late Wednesday evening, Sukhu directed the concerned departments to take appropriate steps to increase the number of AWS and stressed for setting up a weather observatory centre in the state, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

Effective steps should be taken to fortify the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and updated equipment and technology should be provided to them during emergency situations, he said. More hi-tech machinery to lift heavy structures and cutting heavy bar enforcements were required to save the lives trapped underneath in case of any mishap as witnessed in the capital recently, he said.

The chief minister said due to heavy rains, a large number of trees were uprooted in different areas of the state while directing officials to ensure proper cutting and disposal of these trees and logs. He also directed the authorities to make arrangements for a standby helicopter to airlift the critically ill patients in Kullu district as roads are blocked. Sukhu also sought information from the officers about the relief and rescue works being carried out in different areas of the state and directed to provide all possible help to the affected people.