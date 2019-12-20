Himachal Pradesh: Education Minister Comments On School Molestation Incident

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that most incidents of molestation that are being reported mainly involve teachers, and therefore strict action will be taken against the faculty accused in cases of molestation in educational institutes. The Minister instructed the schools to form committees under the POCSO Act, who will inspect the cases and create reports to help in filing an FIR. He also urged the school administration to be cautious about its own faculty, as most cases of molestations are reported against the teachers.