The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh: Education Minister Comments On School Molestation Incident

General News

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that most cases of molestation involve teachers therefore strict action will be the faculty accused in such cases

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that most incidents of molestation that are being reported mainly involve teachers, and therefore strict action will be taken against the faculty accused in cases of molestation in educational institutes. The Minister instructed the schools to form committees under the POCSO Act, who will inspect the cases and create reports to help in filing an FIR. He also urged the school administration to be cautious about its own faculty, as most cases of molestations are reported against the teachers. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG