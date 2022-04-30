HP govt amends Industrial Investment Policy

Shimla, Apr 30 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has made important changes in the State Industrial Policy, an official spokesperson said here. The state government had notified the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy 2019 on August 16, 2019, to provide incentives, concessions and facilities to promote investment in the hill state, the spokesperson of the industry department added. Major incentives include 50 per cent subsidy towards the cost of detailed project report, 3 per cent interest subvention, 50 per cent assistance for transportation of plant and machinery, 3.5 per cent transport subsidy, 50 per cent assistance for quality certification, 25 per cent assistance for setting up of effluent treatment plant, 50-90 per cent Net SGST reimbursement etc for MSME, large and anchor enterprises, he said. Based on the demand raised by industrialists and field offices, the state government Friday made some major changes in the State Industrial Policy.

It redefined anchor enterprises as the first industrial enterprise in a notified industrial area or the first such unit outside an industrial area in a particular development block of a district with a minimum fixed capital investment.

Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of Rs 200 crore and employing a minimum of 200 bonafide Himachalies would fall under Category A. Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of Rs 150 crore and employing a minimum of 150 Bonafide Himachalies would fall under Category B.

Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of Rs 100 crore and employing a minimum of 100 Bonafide Himachalies would fall under Category C, the official said.

The spokesperson said cost accountants are also included in the definition of consultant.

The Sunset clause for providing incentives under the policy extended from December 31, 2022, up to December 31, 2025, he added. The eligible enterprise for availing SGST reimbursement who could not claim due to pending assessment of net SGST by the Excise and Taxation Department could apply up to December 31, 2022, the official said. The spokesperson further said that 5 per cent reservation of land/plots/sheds shall be done where such land is to be used to set enterprise by person(s) with disability either individually or collectively in new notified Industrial Areas.

Existing and new enterprises providing 5 per cent employment to the persons with benchmark disability in the total workforce would be eligible for an additional incentive of Rs 1,000 per month per such employee for three years, he added. The spokesperson said that new development blocks Naina Devi Ji, Bali Chowki, Dhanotu, Nihri, Churag, Totu, Kupvi, Kothkhai, Tilordhar added to category B areas of the state.

Skill development centre, health infrastructure, hospital, common effluent treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, distribution of universally design, consumer products and accessories for general use of persons with disabilities are also included in the list of specified categories of service activities, he added. PTI DJI BAL BAL

