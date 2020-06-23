Himachal Pradesh Govt Plans To Cultivate First Plantation Of Asafoetida, Saffron

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur has said on June 22 that the state government is aiming to yield the first plantation of asafoetida, saffron in high altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts. The CM while attending a review meeting of Budget Assurances for 2020-21 reportedly said that under the Krishi Se Sampannta Yojana the government is planning to cultivate it in high altitude areas which cover Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts.

Govt to register GI

The CMO reportedly issued a statement in which CM Thakur said that the state government has also planned to increase the honorarium of part-time workers from existing Rs. 3500 to Rs. 3800 per month. Thakur further added that the state government also tried to register at least five Geographical Indications (GIs) for Karsog Kulth, Thangi of Pangi, metal craft of Chamba, Chukh of Chamba and Rajmah of Bharmour. He added that this will boost the market, employment opportunities and strengthen the economy of the local residing in the areas.

CMO statement

The CMO released a statement read, "He said that efforts would be made to provide benefits of various schemes through DBT to benefit the beneficiaries. He said that the Government was also endeavouring to use e-Cabinet Software to computerize the Cabinet meetings and make it paperless". "DPRs worth Rs. 100 crore has been sent to the Union Government for approval under the 'Swadesh Darshan' Programme. He said that under this programme Shivdham would be developed at Mandi besides the development and beautification of Riwalsar, Baba Nahar Singh Temple at Bilaspur, Kaleshwar temple in Dadasiba, Awah Devi Temple in Hamirpur district, Manikaran in Kullu district and Trilokpur temple in Sirmaur district", the statement added.

Image: PTI

(With ANI inputs)