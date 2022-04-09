HP Guv, CM greet people on eve of Ram Navami

Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Ram Navami.

The Governor said the festival teaches us to follow the path of righteousness and selfless service.

Extending his wishes, the chief minister prayed that the festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity among the people. PTI DJI CJ CJ

