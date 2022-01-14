HP: Minister, Shimla MP among 1,975 new Covid cases

Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap are among 1,975 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday that took the state's infection tally to 2,40,330, while one more death pushed the toll to 3,872, a health official said.

In separate social media posts, Thakur and Kashyap stated that they have tested positive for coronavirus and urged their recent contacts to get themselves tested.

A Shimla police official stated that in the last one week, samples of 668 personnel were collected and 71 of them have tested coronavirus positive and are in home isolation.

A campaign to test all police personnel of Shimla district had been started as a precautionary measure, he added.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man succumbed to the virus in Solan district on Friday, the health department official said.

Six of total 12 districts in the state reported 143 to 584 fresh cases.

At 584, the state capital Shimla accounted for the maximum of new cases, followed by 387 in Solan, 220 in Kangra, 210 in Una, 169 in Sirmaur, 143 in Mandi, 83 in Chamba, 71 in Bilaspur, 45 in Kullu, 41 in Hamirpur and 22 in Kinnaur, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 9,529 from 8,115 on Thursday, the official said.

Besides, 558 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,26,892, he said. PTI DJI CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)