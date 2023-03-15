HP: Rains, Icy Winds Lash Shimla, Adjoining Regions; Yellow Warning Issued

Rains preceded by high velocity icy winds and lightning lashed Shimla and adjoining areas on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Mandi received 16 mm of rains followed by four mm in Bharmaur, 2 mm each in Ghagas and Chhatrari and 1 mm in Khadrala, they said.

The rain deficit in March (March 1 to 15) was 86 per cent as the state received 8.3 mm of rains against normal rainfall of 57.4 mm, officials said.

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning, predicting thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by hailstorm at isolated places in low and mid hills of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on March 16.

It has also predicted thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on March 17, 18 and 19 and a wet spell in the region till March 21.