HP records 69 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 case count increased to 2,22,638 on Sunday as 69 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll climbed to 3,720 with two new fatalities, officials said.

The fresh cases included 30 from Hamirpur district. Twelve students of Government Senior Secondary School in Hamirpur's Bara were among those who tested positive for the viral disease, they said.

The school was closed till further orders after 15 students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The latest deaths were reported from Kangra and Mandi districts, a health official said.

There are 1,496 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the official said.

As many as 149 more patients, including 21 in Hamirpur, recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,17,405, the official said. PTI DJI DIV DIV

