HP reports 498 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 498 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,32,085 infections, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,865, a health official said.

A 53-year-old man in Sirmaur succumbed to the virus on Sunday, he added. The highest 164 fresh cases were reported from Kangra, followed by 95 in Solan, 61 in Sirmaur, 59 in Shimla, 32 in Una, 24 in Mandi, 16 in Hamirpur, 13 each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Kinnaur and 8 in Kullu, he added. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 3,148 from 2,811 on Thursday, the official said.

Meanwhile, 156 patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,25,046, he said. PTI DJI AAR AAR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)