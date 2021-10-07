HP Sees Four COVID-19 Deaths, 142 New Cases

Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,678, while 142 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,20,061, an official said on Thursday.

Three new fatalities were reported from Kangra and one from Hamirpur district, the official said.

Meanwhile, 211 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,404, he said.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,14,962, the official added.

