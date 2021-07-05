HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Postponed Due To Court's Order, New Date To Be Announced

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education was all set to declare class 10th Result for year 2021 today. Results were expected to be declared later today through a press conference at the board's office. However, as per updates, it has been postponed because of Court's order. "Result announcement postponed due to court directions," a board official said. Students who had registered for exams this year and were waiting for results are advised to check official site of the board- hpbose.org for being updated. However, a new date for the declaration of results has not been announced as of now. Read to know steps to check the results once it is out.

Passing criteria for HPBOSE remains the same every year, students are required to secure a minimum of 35% marks in all subjects in order to be promoted. As this year's internal marks will be considered, it is being predicted that the board would promote all students. Over 1.14 lakh students had registered this year for Class 10. Last year, the overall pass percentage of HPBOSE class 10 result was 68.11%. In the exam conducted in March last year, girls outperformed the boys.

HP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit the official site of the Board, hpbose.org.

Click on the Results tab that is being displayed on the home screen.

A redirected page will be opened

OR click on the direct link to view results

Enter your login credentials and click on submit

Post submitting, HPBOSE class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check details, download and take a printout for future reference

HPBOSE Evaluation criteria

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board in the month of May released the alternative assessment scheme for the evaluation of class 10 students. Like CBSE's evaluation criteria, HPBOSE also decided to follow a similar pattern to assess the class 10 results 2021. As per the scheme, class 10 students had to be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board exam, and internal assessment exams held during the academic year. Students who will not be happy with the results will be allowed to sit in special exams. Special exams will be conducted once the COVID situation normalizes in India. As per the original date sheets released by the HPBOSE, the Class 10 regular and SOS exams were scheduled to be held from April 13 to 28 and Class 12 exams between April 13 and May 10.