HRD Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Slams Cong For Politicising PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday slammed the Congress party for politicising the Pariksha Pe Charcha program organised for students. Pokhriyal's remarks came after Congress leader Kapil Sibal had alleged the Prime Minister of wasting the time of students ahead of board examination.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated that it has become a habit of the Congress party to politicise things.

" It is a very unique moment when the National Prime Minister interacts with students and guides them about how to remain confident and stress-free during exams. I think he is the first Prime Minister of the world who directly interacts with the students. Not only from India but students of over 27 countries have connected with the Prime Minister today. Congress cannot even think about doing a noble cause like this. It has become a habit of Congress to politicise everything. " Congratulating the students who participated in the event, Ramesh Pokhriyal said, " Congress will never understand it, and we don't even want to explain them. The program was meant for students and they will benefit from it. "

Kapil Sibal's Statement

Earlier in the day, Congress leader had called the Prime Minister for wasting the time of students ahead of their board exams. In his statement given to a news agency, he said,

"I suggest the Prime Minister should let students be alone as this is time to prepare for boards. He shouldn't waste their time. The discussion should be held on 'openness' in degrees after it is obtained, it should be known to everyone. That's the 'Mann Ki Baat' he should do."

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a unique program organised on a large scale and Prime Minister himself will be working to reduce the stress level of students ahead of the board examinations.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had introduced a 'short essay' competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.' The entries for the essay competition were to be submitted from December 2, 2019, to December 23, 2019.

