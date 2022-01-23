Hry CM unveils Netaji’s statue in Chandigarh, asks youth to dedicate their lives to nation's service

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and called upon the youth to take inspiration from his ideals and dedicate themselves to serving the nation.

Amid rainy weather here, Khattar unveiled the statue of Bose installed at a park named after Netaji and greeted the people on 'Parakram Diwas', which has been announced by the central government to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birthday.

Similar programmes were organised at 75 different places across Haryana at village and ward levels, an official statement said.

“Today's occasion gives us a golden opportunity to remember the freedom struggle era of our country and the pivotal contributions made by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and many others who made supreme sacrifices,” Khattar said.

“I call upon the youth of the nation to dedicate their lives to serving the country while taking inspiration from the ideals and sacrifice made by Netaji,” he added.

Khattar said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an unparalleled leader, who by leading the Azad Hind Fauj, kept the torch of freedom burning on Indian soil and also across the globe.

Netaji's slogan “give me blood, and I shall give you freedom” played a significant role in inculcating patriotism and courage among the youth, said Khattar.

As the country is celebrating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of India's independence, several programmes with the slogan 'Haryana bolega Jai Hind Bose' are being organised across the state, he said.

“Haryana's contribution in serving the country has always remained a matter of great pride for the state. Even in Netaji's brave army of 50,000, a large number was from the state (Haryana) and made significant contributions. On this day, I also bow to the state soldiers who were part of the Azad Hind Fauj,” said Khattar. PTI SUN RHL

