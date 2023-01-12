Hubballi CP Says 'prima Facie Security Of PM Not Breached'; Calls 11-year-old 'naive Boy'

After a boy tried to garland Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Hubballi, the police said that they are enquiring if he was a local and had jumped out of enthusiasm. Speaking to the media, Raman Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Hubballi said that the interrogation was underway of the 11-year-old boy.

"Prima facie, it doesn't seem like a breach of security. He is a naive young boy and must have done it out of enthusiasm. But still, we will take appropriate legal action," said Commissioner Raman.

Prime Minister security breached

The incident happened when PM Modi was heading towards the Hubballi-Dharwad Railway Sports Ground to inaugurate the 26th edition of the National Youth Festival. The Prime Minister was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at an enthusiastic crowd that lined up on both sides of the road, when the boy, suddenly breached the security and ran towards him with a garland.

The PM extended his hand to accept the garland but could not reach out to the boy as he was pulled away by the Special Protection Group. All people in the enclosure, from where that boy came, were properly frisked by SPG, and the whole area was properly sanitized by security agencies.

Meanwhile, former NSG Dipanjan Chakraborty said that the incident is a matter of concern and demanded a thorough inquiry into it. "It is unpardonable and really horrible. I'm scared. How it happened is really a matter of concern. I have no doubt to say that the entire SPG department should be put under suspension and a thorough inquiry should be there. It is impossible to penetrate because there are multiple security layers," the former NSG said.