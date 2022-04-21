Hubballi Communal Violence: Absconding Alleged Kingpin Wasim Pathan Arrested

The absconding accused in the Hubballi violence case who is a religious cleric named Wasim Pathan, and who released a video a short while ago on social media, has now been arrested. So far, there have been 126 arrests made by the Karnataka police after an angry mob pelted stones at the old Hubballi police station late on April 16. As per sources, the arrested cleric was seen near the police station, standing on the top of a car and provoking the gathering outside the chowki. As per the police, the cleric stays around 5 km from the spot of the incident. He was detained by the Hubballi police team in Mumbai and brought to Hubballi. Pathan is likely to be produced before the court later in the day.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka police arrested another AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader, Mohammed Arif, who was absconding after violence erupted in Karnataka's Hubballi. Mohammed Arif is one of the AIMIM leaders in the region.

According to police officials, the total number of arrested people in Hubballi violence is 126. Earlier, Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad from Ward No 77 was also arrested by the Karnataka police in connection with the Hubballi violence.

Hubballi violence

A mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubballi, injuring four policemen on April 16. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony. The police used lathi-charge in an attempt to disperse the mob, but the mob went out of control, so the cops deployed tear gas shells to disperse them. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones from the nearby Hanuman Temple and a hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on April 17, said that the incident was an 'unpardonable offence'. He said that the police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those involved. "Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," CM Basavaraj Bommai had said.

Image: Republic World