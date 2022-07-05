Hubballi Murder: Two Accused Arrested Near Belagavi; Were Employees Of Slain Vastu Expert

In a key development in the Hubballi murder case, where Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in broad daylight, both accused - identified as Mahantesh Shiroor and Manjunath Marewad - were arrested near Ramadurga in Belagavi on Tuesday. The duo was nabbed with the help of their mobile networks.

Shortly after the murder, the two accused had run away to Ramadurga and a manhunt was launched to nab them. With the help of their mobile phone networks, the police were able to track down the duo. The accused are currently being brought back to Hubballi for further interrogation, and to learn the motive behind why they committed the horrific daylight murder.

It has been learnt that Mahantesh Shiroor and Manjunath Marewad were employees in Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji's office. They had been serving as the manager and team lead for nearly 5 years, which raises further questions on the reason behind the murder.

Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death

In a spine-chilling incident from the state of Karnataka, Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji, also known as Chandrashekhar Angadi, was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a private hotel on Hubballi-Dharwad road. Chandrashekhar Guruji is known for Sarala Vastu across the state.

In CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident, two men, who initially seemed to be his followers, brutally stabbed the Vastu expert at the reception counter repeatedly before running away from the spot. Police suspect that the Guruji had come to the hotel for a business proposal and a family function. Surprisingly, even though several people were present at the time of the stabbing, none were seen doing anything. As per reports, his body has been shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

After the murder, CP Labhu Ram, DCPs Sahil Bagla, Gopal Byakod, and other police officials visited the crime scene. A dog squad was also reportedly present. "Few persons called him. He came to the lobby area. One person came to wish him and suddenly stabbed him. He got multiple injuries. We are taking this case seriously. Spoke to the family members and now investigating it. We have formed 4-5 teams. We arrested the accused. We are trying to find more details," said CP Labhu Ram.