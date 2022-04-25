Hubballi Riots Sting: AIMIM District Head Says On Republic Camera 'people Were Called'

Days after the violent clashes in Karnataka's Hubballi, Republic's sting operation blew off the lid on the well-hatched conspiracy behind the incident on Monday. In the sting of AIMIM Hubballi President Nazeer Honnyal, he accepted on camera that they were 'called'. In the tape, Honiyal can be heard saying, 'when you are called, you have to go'.

"Even I was there...I was not standing outside, I was inside," said Honnyal, adding, "Someone told me that police is taking action, I replied police will take action, they are just their job. But in a crowd of 2,000 who knows which person has what characteristics, how would they know?"

'What was the AIMIM corporator doing there?'

When Republic asked what Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad, was doing on the spot, Honnyal further said, "I am telling you, everyone were gathered there. On emotions, they gathered there."

In the second tape of the sting, the AIMIM Hubballi President also accepted that there was an announcement made by the police for the large gathering to not indulge in unlawful activities. However, on being asked who was the main conspirator, he evaded the question, saying, 'how can I say that?'

Soon after the sting operation concluded, Honnyal was taken into custody by the police. With this, the total number of people arrested in the case now has crossed 140. Before this, Dadapeer Betgeri, and Mohammed Arif from the AIMIM had been arrested in relation to the Hubballi violence.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage, damaging several police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubli and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post on April 16. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the recent violence in Hubballi over an alleged social media post, a 'big conspiracy' and stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has taken the incident seriously.