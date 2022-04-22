Hubballi Violence: Court Sends Key Accused Wasim Pathan To 5-day Police Custody

Hubbali Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court on Friday sent key accused in the Hubbbali violence 'Muezzin' Wasim Pathan to five-day police custody. The Police had demanded 10 days of custody, however, the court granted only 5 days of remand.

Cleric 'Muezzin' Wasim Pathan, who is facing charges of instigating the mob for violence, was apprehended on Thursday. He was detained by the police team in Mumbai and brought back to Hubballi. According to the latest information available, the number of people arrested in the case so far has gone up to 134.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage, damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman Mandir in the old town of Hubballi and wounded some police officers on duty over a social media post on April 16. According to sources in the police, the incident took place allegedly after a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid went viral.

As per sources, Pathan was seen near the police station, standing atop a car and provoking the gathering outside the chowki. The cleric stays around five kilometres from the spot.

Many 'unseen hands' including certain organisations behind Hubballi violence: Karnataka HM

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the Hubballi violence, and they will be brought to justice. He said that the state government was considering controlling the activities of such organisations including imposing a ban on them.

He said a thorough inquiry will be conducted to unfold the roles of many unseen hands involved. The minister said that innocent people were incited and sent to the streets to indulge in violence.

Speaking to reporters, he said that there will be a thorough inquiry as there are many unseen hands involved. "Innocent people were incited and sent on to the streets to indulge in violence. Some people are trying to create unrest in the society against a particular community and some organisations are involved in it. We are aware who they are and we will find them...thinking is on in all aspects like-to ban and control them," he said.