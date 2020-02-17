The Debate
Hubli: Students Arrested For Chanting Pro-Pak Slogans Sent To Judicial Custody

General News

Three Kashmiri students, who were arrested from the Hubli region of Karnataka on Saturday, were sent to judicial custody by the court on Monday.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

Three Kashmiri engineering students from the KLE Institute of Technology, who were arrested on sedition charges in Karnataka's Hubli, were produced before the court on Monday. The students, who were arrested for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans, were sent to judicial custody by the court till March 2. Earlier on Sunday, the three Kashmiri students were released by the police after they executed a bond under 169 CrPC.

READ | Sedition case: Three engineering students from Kashmir re-arrested

Lawyers and activists protest against Kashmiri students

While the three Kashmiri students were being produced before the court, a group of protesters who had gathered outside the court also attempted to attack them. Various lawyers, activists, and Hindu organisations also protested against the arrested engineering students. The students were arrested by the Karnataka Police on Saturday after a video of them raising pro-Pakistan slogans on the first anniversary of the ghastly Pulwamna terrorist attack had gone viral on social media.

READ | Sharjeel Imam sent to 6-day judicial custody in 'Cut off Assam' sedition case

The release of the Kashmiri student by the police citing a lack of evidence was criticised by many. Right-wing Hindu group Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who had criticised the police for releasing the youth who allegedly "demonstrated their anti-India vitriol on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack." Police sources said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to the police officials about the case.

READ | Sedition case: Three engineering students from Kashmir

READ | Karnataka: Child Rights panel tells cops to stop questioning kids in school sedition case

Image credit: ANI

