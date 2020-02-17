Hubli: Students Arrested For Chanting Pro-Pak Slogans Sent To Judicial Custody

Three Kashmiri engineering students from the KLE Institute of Technology, who were arrested on sedition charges in Karnataka's Hubli, were produced before the court on Monday. The students, who were arrested for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans, were sent to judicial custody by the court till March 2. Earlier on Sunday, the three Kashmiri students were released by the police after they executed a bond under 169 CrPC.

Lawyers and activists protest against Kashmiri students

While the three Kashmiri students were being produced before the court, a group of protesters who had gathered outside the court also attempted to attack them. Various lawyers, activists, and Hindu organisations also protested against the arrested engineering students. The students were arrested by the Karnataka Police on Saturday after a video of them raising pro-Pakistan slogans on the first anniversary of the ghastly Pulwamna terrorist attack had gone viral on social media.

The release of the Kashmiri student by the police citing a lack of evidence was criticised by many. Right-wing Hindu group Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who had criticised the police for releasing the youth who allegedly "demonstrated their anti-India vitriol on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack." Police sources said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to the police officials about the case.

