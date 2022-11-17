HUGE: Aaftab's Police Custody Extended & Narco Test Allowed; Here's What Police Needs

As 'Hang Aaftab' slogans resounded in Saket Court, the court on Thursday allowed Delhi police's plea to conduct a narco test on Aaftab and also extended his police custody by five more days. According to the sources, the police’s demand for conducting the narco test came in a bid to establish the missing chain of events and find out shreds of evidence in the gruesome Shraddha murder case.

Notably, the Delhi police approached court 8 of Judge Vijayshree Rathor seeking a narco test stating that accused Aaftab was not cooperating in the investigation. According to sources, the police approached the court as they have not yet been able to recover the victim’s head, phone and weapon used during the murder.

Notably, the police have also submitted in the court that accused Aftab is to be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for further investigation so that every possible link in the case could be accessed.

Why narco test on Aaftab?

The Delhi police was focussed on performing a narco test on Aaftab Poonawala as they believed that the accused wasn’t revealing details regarding many details in Shraddha’s murder. The police is also suspicious that there is also the involvement of a second partner of Aaftab, who helped him commit the crime. However, Aaftab denied the role of any other person in the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Notably, in this case, the narco test will be conducted to ensure the veracity of various claims made by Aaftab during the investigation. As per the sources, it was also revealed that the accused had changed his statements during the probe and seemed to be non-cooperative.

A narco test involves the usage of an intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the subject to enter into various stages of anesthesia. Soon after the drugs enter the body, the patient's consciousness begins to decrease. They then reach a semi-conscious state in which they start telling the truth. As a result, the investigator gets unfiltered answers to their questions.

Aaftab's police custody extended by 5 days

As the hearing in the Shraddha murder case took place in Saket court through video conferencing, the court extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawala by five days. However, the police demanded 10 days' custody of the accused.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Aaftab was shifted from Mehrauli police station due to security reasons. According to Delhi police sources, he was taken to Malviya Nagar police station and then was shifted to some other location which is not yet confirmed.