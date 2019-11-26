Huge Admission: 'We Currently Don't Have The Majority Numbers,' Says Ramdas Athawale

Republican Party of India President Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict and also spoke about the majority numbers required to make the government. The RPI President said, "We respect the Supreme Court decision. We are prepared to prove our majority. If 20-25 MLAs come with Ajit Pawar, then we will prove our majority. We currently don't have the majority numbers, we planned on proving the majority numbers at the trust of Ajit Pawar."

Adding further, Athawale expressed confidence that the BJP will prove its majority at the floor test tomorrow. "I am confident that we will prove our majority," he said.

BJP leaders to meet at Wankhede

Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs are scheduled to meet at the Garware Club of the Wankhede stadium at 9 pm on Tuesday. BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve informed about the meeting while addressing the media.

BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve: We will prove our majority. Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai. #Maharashtra

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecast live.

'We are 162' and Hotel politics

On Monday, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

