Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition, Including Chinese Grenades, Recovered From Baramulla

In a big blow for terrorist forces, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri in the Baramulla district on Saturday.

12 Chinese pistols, nine Chinese grenades, five Pakistani grenades, and 91 Pakistani balloons were recovered. Recoveries also included eight AK74u, 24 AK 74 magazines, 24 pistol magazines, 5 wheat bags, 560 rounds of AK Rifle, and 244 rounds of pistol.

The recovery was a joint operation of Indian Army's 2 Rajput and Jammu and Kashmir police.

In another development from earlier this noon, security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the Kishtwar district and recovered ammunition and explosive material.

Two hand grenades, one detonator, two magazines of AK assault rifle with 109 rounds, one safety fuse, one magazine of .303 rifle with 27 rounds, and 56 rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun were recovered from the hideout in the remote Sarkundu-Navapachi area of Marwah, he said.

“This recovery of warlike stores from the sensitive area has delivered a decisive blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to reorganise themselves. It has reiterated the total domination of security forces in the Kishtwar district and also showcased the close coordination between Army and police,” a defense spokesman said.

Two terrorists arrested in J-K's Bandipora

Security forces on Friday arrested two terrorists from the Bandipora district. Acting on a tip-off, forces nabbed two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, in the upper reaches of Bandipora when they were en route to Srinagar.

Those arrested have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Bhat alias Tiger and Imad Amin Chopan alias Chita bhai, both residents of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

One China-made pistol, a magazine, some rounds, a Chinese grenade, and detonators were recovered from them. The ultras were tasked by their handlers with acquiring arms and ammunition to revive The Resistance Front module in south Kashmir.