Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized In J&K Ahead Of Republic Day Celebration

With the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), another terror hideout has been busted in the Union Territory (UT) ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebration in the nation.

According to the sources, the operation was successfully launched by the joint teams of J&K Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which led to the recovery of a huge weapons consignment in the Kalai Top area of Poonch District. As many as two AK-47 rifles, three AK-47 magazines along with 35 rounds of ammunition were seized during the action.

Secret input about terror hideout was received

It is being said that the security teams had received secret inputs from the intelligence about the terror hideout in the SuranKot area of Poonch. Acting upon the tip, three dedicated teams of J&K Police, Army and CRPF launched a planned operation to nab the terror suspects.

Based on secret input, the joint team raided the hideout located in the hilly area of the Kalai Top amid heavy snowfall and successfully recovered and seized the weapons. However, no terror suspect was found present at the spot during the raid. After the seizure of weapons, the security teams launched a search operation in the area nearby. Apart from this, the J&K Police along with other security agencies have been put on high alert in view of any terrorist plot in the UT in wake of Republic Day.

The recovery of a huge haul of arms and ammunition in J&K has also triggered a red alert in the other parts of the country as well including the National Capital, as Delhi is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day event on Thursday. The Delhi Police along with other security agencies are on alert mode.