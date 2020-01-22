HUGE: Centre Sanctions Development Package Worth Rs. 80,000 Crore For J&K

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) said that the Centre has sanctioned a development package of Rs. 80,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. On January 20, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that at least 25 projects will come up in newly turned Union Territory worth Rs. 25,000 crore by March 2021. Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the "jewel" of the nation, he added that the government would come up with an industrial package for the Union Territory, hoping to attract larger investments.

On January 22, the internet shut down in Jammu and Kashmir completed 167 days, since the abrogation of Article 370. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met and interacted with the locals at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Wednesday, as part of the central government's outreach programme in the region post-abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Govt's outreach program

Only five out of 36 Union ministers will be visiting Kashmir as part of the Centre's outreach program in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the ministers visiting the Valley over the next four days are Telecommunications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, minister of state for Defence Shripad Naik and minister of state for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

To provide employment and to uplift the socio-economic status of the people of the area, the minister announced the formation of Pashmina Shawl Clusters which will benefit 260 families. None of the ministers will be visiting any of the four militancy-infested south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam. The districts of Budgam, Kupwara, and Bandipora have also not been included in the itinerary of the visiting ministers. The aim of the visits by ministers is to make people aware of the "positive impact" of abrogation of Article 370, which granted the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir the special status, and share "development initiatives taken by the government" with them, the officials said.

