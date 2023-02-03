Huge Crackdown On Child Marriages, Assam CM Says Arrests In 4,000 Cases To Begin Today

Assam will begin a big campaign against child marriages from February 3, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealing that the police are looking into more than 4,000 cases related to the matter.

“Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state,” CM said.

“So far Assam police has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate,” he added.

As part of the crackdown, police said they arrested at least 7 people on February 2 night in the Nagaon and Morigaon areas.

Assam CM interacts with faculty members on arrests

The Assam Chief Minister while interacting with the faculty members of Nagaon medical college said arrests will be made from tomorrow.

"Thousands of people engaged in child marriage will be arrested from tomorrow. In the next six or seven days, thousands of youth or men who have married girls under 18 years will be arrested. Whoever has married a minor previously or has married now will be held," said Sarma.

Sarma added that the “Assam cabinet has decided to charge men who marry girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO Act.”

According to the data shared by Chief Minister Biswa, a total of 123 cases were registered in Bongaigaon, 35 in Cachar, 125 in Darang, 75 in Dibrugarh, 157 in Goalpara, 255 in Hojai, 80 in Kamrup, 204 in Kokrajhar, 113 in Nagaon, 224 in Morigaon, and 110 in Tamilpur, he said.

The announcement follows a decision by the Assam cabinet to intensify legal action against men who marry minors in accordance with the strict regulations designed to shield minors from sexual assault and child marriages.