'Huge Disaster For Country': Top Medical Experts Condemn Farmers' Rally Amid COVID-19

Top medical experts spoke to Republic TV on Tuesday strongly discouraging the citizens of India from holding or engaging in any event that could turn out to be a super-spreader of COVID-19 in the country. Dr Shashank Joshi, member of COVID task force in Maharashtra, Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, COVID-19 State Government Advisor and Former Director of Health Services (Maharashtra), and Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, Senior Pediatrician and Chairman of the Nephron Clinic were a part of the discussion.

Reacting to the news of farmers planning to hold a protest massive rally, and the recent wedding in a SpiceJet plane, Dr Joshi said, "There has to be a zero-tolerance for any such events, There can not be a crowding event at all. The battle we are fighting, now we are seeing signs of hope. All would be devastated. The government authorities should take punitive action against such people. We have suffered enough because of cluster and crowding events. This is criminal."

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe also condemned the decision of the farmers to hold a protest, stating that constitutional freedom could not be misused especially amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"This behaviour of so-called educated and literate and so-called uneducated and illiterate is practically the same. Such events have led to the deaths of innocent people and not only have they lost their lives but their families have also been destroyed because of financial issues. It is disastrous for the nation. What more do you expect? You can't misuse freedom that is given to you by the Constitution. Please don't go in this direction to hold a superspreader event be it religious, political or any other."

Dr. Sanjeev Bagai pointed out the negligence of common Coronavirus protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks in such rallies opining that the farmer rally could be a 'huge disaster' for the country.

"There is no doubt that farmer protest is a super spreader event and is a volcanic eruption. Mickey mouse people politically motivated are harming and waging treason against the nation. They are taking it back to their elders in the village. They are having a merry time at the border. Social distancing has gone for a toss and most of them are not wearing a mask. This will be a huge disaster for the country. These are nothing short of criminals," he stated.

Farmers are planning to hold a massive rally on May 26 to mark the completion of 6 months of their protest. The event which has already begun witnessing huge congregations of people at Delhi's borders is causing alarm amid the gradual improvement of the COVID-19 situation in the country.