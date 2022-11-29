HUGE: Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Kashmir Files: Unreported' On Arnab's Debate

Appearing on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri announced a follow-up to the movie on the Kashmiri Pandit genocide- 'The Kashmir Files: Unreported'.

"Today, I have decided after yesterday's unconstitutional misuse of the festival took place, I'm going to tell the full story- 'The Kashmir Files: Unreported'. This is going to be much more disturbing and going to rattle them all," Agnihotri said.

Directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the targeted killings by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Vivek Agnihotri throws open challenge

Agnihotri also slammed IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid for calling 'The Kashmir Files' "vulgar and propaganda" without elaborating on the reason. He also challenged that if anyone proves that even one scene or dialogue in his film is not 100% true then he will stop film-making.

"I don't know how anyone can use the word 'vulgar'. The killing of our Air Force commandos, was that 'propaganda'? I challenge everybody to prove one scene, dialogue or event in the film that is not 100% true I'll stop making films. If you cannot prove then stop this fake narrative against India and Hindus," Agnihotri said.

He added, "Every jury member has to sign a bond that they cannot express their personal opinions about any firm good or bad and they will not say things that will hurt the integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

The Kashmir Files director suspected that Lapid's comments were part of a political agenda and well-coordinated campaign. "100 percent it is a part of a political agenda and it's a well-coordinated campaign. It's been going on for some time now. The urban-naxals and Tukde Tukde gang have been conspiring with international media and filmmakers and want to create a narrative. Slowly they are building momentum for the 2024 elections, this is part of that," he said.