In a big win for India, fugitive diamantaire and economic offender Nirav Modi has lost his appeal against the extradition in the UK High Court. The Court has ruled that extraditing Nirav Modi would not be unjust or oppressive.

Nirav Modi to be extradited

Nirav Modi along with his uncle Mehul Choksi is wanted in India over the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank fraud case. After the fraud has come to light Nirav Modi escaped and has been in the UK for the last few years.

The High Court in London on Wednesday ordered diamond merchant Nirav Modi's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case. Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year, delivered the verdict.

The 51-year-old businessman, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-east London, had been granted permission to appeal against District Judge Sam Goozee's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruling in favour of extradition last February. The leave to appeal in the High Court was granted on two grounds under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to hear arguments if it would unjust or oppressive to extradite Modi due to his mental state and Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, also related to mental ill health.

#BREAKING | Back-to-back victories for India; after UK court approves Sanjay Bhandari's extradition, Nirav Modi loses his appeal against extradition in court. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/THwgEo7U3p — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Supreme Court KK Manan said, "There is a difference between the previous and present government. The current government does not lose in the court whether in India or abroad, especially in extradition cases the person will be brought back to India because of our diplomacy. Also because the top lawyers of the country who are pursuing the extradition matter abroad are working diligently. The day is not far away when Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya too will be brought back to India".

#LIVE: Supreme Court lawyer KK Manan speaks to Republic as Nirav Modi loses his appeal against extradition in the UK High Court; Tune in here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/3PkChzHEHV — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2022

Nirav Modi facing multiple fraud charges in India

Nirav Modi has been accused of being the principal beneficiary of the fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking as a part of an alleged conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank to the extent of Rs 13,570 crore. After he was arrested on March 19, 2019, the PNB scam accused was languishing in the Wandsworth Prison.

According to Enforcement Directorate, "Some assets of Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong were identified in the form of gems and jewellery lying in private vaults and bank balances in accounts maintained there and these have been provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)."

Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

On the basis of FIR under Section 420, 467, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ED had initiated an investigation by recording Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the case of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud of Rs 6,498.20 crore.

It is pertinent to mention, India successfully extradited a close aide of the diamantaire from Egypt in April 2022. Subhash Shankar Parab was the Deputy General Manager in one of Nirav Modi's firms and the key person of interest in the Punjab National Bank scam case.