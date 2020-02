Human chain was formed during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata. A protester said, "Actually, this is a program announced by Mamata Banerjee, the President of the AITC. Basically, (as) people of India, we believe in democracy and there is no chance of imposition. of these policies. Today, crores of party workers are on the road organizing human chains."