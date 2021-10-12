'Human Rights Stressed In Bengal, Bureaucrats Working As Political Servants': Guv Dhankar

In West Bengal, human rights are stressed, there is no accountability and transparency with bureaucrats working as political servants instead of public servants, said state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday. On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission, Dhankhar lamented the 'dilution' of democratic norms and values in the state.

"I am greatly pained, disturbed at the dilution of democratic norms and values. In the State, human rights are stressed, there is no accountability and transparency. Bureaucrats here are not public servants they are political servants," the Governor told reporters.

Dhankhar was referring to the prolonged post-poll violence that witnessed the death of several BJP supporters in West Bengal following multiple clashes with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in May this year. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3,243 complaints about a range of problems including looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing, and forced closure of businesses.

Bengal Post-Poll violence

The BJP claims that as many as 53 party workers were heinously killed by the Trinamool Congress since the declaration of the Legislative Assembly poll results. Significantly, the Calcutta High Court had on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into post-poll violence cases pertaining to murder and crimes against women.

It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to a special investigation team (SIT) comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra, and Ranbir Kumar. So far, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 40 FIRs whereas the chargesheet has been filed in seven cases.

About NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was established on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights. Headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra, the body takes cognisance of any form of human rights violation and conducts inquiries about the same. If the violation is established, the NHRC recommends various remedial and legal measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 28th NHRC foundation day program through video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra participated in the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI