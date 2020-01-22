Humanoid 'Vyommitra' To Serve As Herald For ISRO's Gaganyaan Astronauts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday revealed the first look of humanoid 'Vyommitra' which will be a part of India's Gaganyaan mission as a part of its trial run before the actual manned mission in 2022.

'Vyommitra', the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled; This prototype of humanoid will go as trial before Gaganyaan goes with Astronauts @isro pic.twitter.com/77qpeE7SUw — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 22, 2020

About 'Vyommitra'

The humanoid robot can monitor pre module parameters and can perform life support activities. The humanoid can also operate switch panel operations and can also be a companion to the astronauts, recognize them, and address their queries.

ISRO Chief Sivan talks about Gaganyaan

ISRO Chief K Sivan on Wednesday addressed the inaugural session of the Symposium in Human Spaceflight and Exploration. During his address, the ISRO chief spoke about the much-awaited and discussed space exploration mission Gaganyaan 2022 and said that this will work as an opportunity to build national and international collaborations between Indian and foreign space agencies. This includes the cooperation between ISRO and Russia's space agency Glavkosmos and America's NASA. Mission Gaganyaan 2022 aims to send Indian astronauts to space for up to 7 days.

"Mission Gaganyaan will provide us opportunities to build a framework for long-term national and international collaborations & cooperation. This mission is not just about sending a human to space," said ISRO Cheif K Sivan.

What is Gaganyaan?

Gaganyaan is ISRO's first crewed space mission planned for 2022 and announced by PM Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15. ISRO aims to send a 3-member crew to orbit and safely return to the Earth after a mission duration of up to seven days. With Gaganyaan, India could be the fourth country to send a manned mission to space after Russia (then USSR), the US and China.

Before sending a crew into space, ISRO plans to send two unmanned missions into the orbit - first one in 2020 and the second one in 2021. The entire mission is estimated to approximately cost about Rs.10,000 crore. Gaganyaan was first conceptualized in 2004.

