'Humbled By People Responses', Says State FM Thomas Isaac Amid Kerala Vaccine Challenge

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming gesture of a disabled beedi worker amid the second wave crisis.

Astha Singh
PTI/PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)

PTI/PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)


In response to the Kerala vaccine challenge, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming gesture of a disabled beedi worker amid the second wave crisis. With the hashtag #vaccinechallenge, Issac tweeted that a beedi worker from Kannur donated Rs 2 lakhs to CMDRF leaving just Rs 850 in his account. Kerala is currently witnessing an online campaign in which the ‘Vaccine-deprived’ State is donating the purchase price to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. 

On Thursday,  Issac also tweeted and said, "We shall continue to expose and criticise the total failure of the central govt in addressing the Covid crisis. But we shall not wait for them to rectify their mistakes. Kerala govt has started negotiations with companies to procure vaccines for the state.

Kerala vaccine challenge

The vaccine challenge began in Kerala as a mark of protest It was as a mark of protest against the Central government's new COVID vaccine policy. It was also in support of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's assurance that vaccines will be provided free of cost to all citizens. 

CM Vijayan took to Twitter and urged the people of Kerala for their Contributions to CMDRF

He later informed that so far Rs. 22 lakh has been received in the CMDRF on this account. "This is the strength of Kerala. The state could overcome all crisis with the unity of the people," said Vijayan.

COVID cases in Kerala 

According to the Ministry of Health, Kerala reported a total of 1,98,904 active cases with 1,173,202 recoveries and 5080 death. In the last 24 hours, 19, 593 new cases were reported with 7067 recoveries and 25 deaths

COVID crisis in India

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

  •  Total cases: 1,69,60,172
  • Total recoveries: 1,40,85,110
  • Death toll: 1,92,311
  • Active cases: 26,82,751
  • Total vaccination: 14,09,16,417

On Saturday, with 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, India reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. 

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)

