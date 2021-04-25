'Humbled By People Responses', Says State FM Thomas Isaac Amid Kerala Vaccine Challenge

In response to the Kerala vaccine challenge, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming gesture of a disabled beedi worker amid the second wave crisis. With the hashtag #vaccinechallenge, Issac tweeted that a beedi worker from Kannur donated Rs 2 lakhs to CMDRF leaving just Rs 850 in his account. Kerala is currently witnessing an online campaign in which the ‘Vaccine-deprived’ State is donating the purchase price to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Keral rallies to #vaccinechallenge . A beedi worker from Kannur donates â‚¹2lakhs to CMDRF leaving just â‚¹850 in his account. Bank staff hesitated but his answer was that he could still roll beedies and also was entitled to disability pension. We are humbled by response of people. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 25, 2021

On Thursday, Issac also tweeted and said, "We shall continue to expose and criticise the total failure of the central govt in addressing the Covid crisis. But we shall not wait for them to rectify their mistakes. Kerala govt has started negotiations with companies to procure vaccines for the state.

In solidarity with the protests against Centres Vaccine Policy few youth launch a hashtag campaign to donate the cost of 2 doses to CMDRF,while insisting on free vaccination.Within 24 hours â‚¹35 lakhs remitted.#vaccinechallenge — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 23, 2021

Kerala vaccine challenge

The vaccine challenge began in Kerala as a mark of protest It was as a mark of protest against the Central government's new COVID vaccine policy. It was also in support of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's assurance that vaccines will be provided free of cost to all citizens.

CM Vijayan took to Twitter and urged the people of Kerala for their Contributions to CMDRF

Proud as a Keralite; time and again we've stood united to protect one another. Contributions to CMDRF are flowing in from all quarters. Thank you!



Request all - cutting across party barriers - to join this noble cause so that our land and its people can be saved. pic.twitter.com/MxZefYRRcc — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 24, 2021

He later informed that so far Rs. 22 lakh has been received in the CMDRF on this account. "This is the strength of Kerala. The state could overcome all crisis with the unity of the people," said Vijayan.

COVID cases in Kerala

According to the Ministry of Health, Kerala reported a total of 1,98,904 active cases with 1,173,202 recoveries and 5080 death. In the last 24 hours, 19, 593 new cases were reported with 7067 recoveries and 25 deaths

COVID crisis in India

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,69,60,172

Total recoveries: 1,40,85,110

Death toll: 1,92,311

Active cases: 26,82,751

Total vaccination: 14,09,16,417

On Saturday, with 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, India reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)