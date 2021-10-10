'Hunar Haat' To Be Held In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur District From October 16 To 25

The next "Hunar Haat" will be organised in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, from October 16 to 25, 2021, the Ministry of Minority Affairs announced on Sunday. The event is a part of 75 "Hunar Haat", which will be held across the country to celebrate the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", which is 75 years of India's Independence. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, will be present to inaugurate the 29th "HunarHaat" in Rampur on October 16. The ministry further said that Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, will also be present at the event as the Chief Guest for the evening.

For the 29th edition of "Hunar Haat," the theme has been set as "Best from Waste". Several extraordinary quality items will be available at the event, which is made exclusively out of used and discarded items in households such as plastic, paper, ply, wood, glass, ceramic, jute, cotton, wool, and banana stems, sugarcane pulp, paddy. Other items like wheat straw stems, husk, Tur, rubber, iron and brass will also be available at "Hunar Haat".

A platform to gain maximum exposure

Artists and craftsmen from both ends of the experience spectrum will be attending the event and hailing from over 30 states and Union Territories. This will bring diversity to the event, and their magnificent handmade products will be kept for sale and display at the event. Naqvi also said while announcing that the "Hunar Haat" has become a solid foundation for the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiatives like "Swadeshi-Swavlamban" and "Vocal for Local." This helps in providing artists and craftsmen with an opportunity to showcase their work by providing the market with such indigenous products arising from several traditions across the country. The Union Minister further said that in the last seven years, almost six lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been able to find employment through "Hunar Haat,” therefore claiming that the event is also attended by several potential employers looking for artists.

