Hundred Mayors Across India To Visit Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi In Ayodhya Today

In order to showcase the redevelopment of Ayodhya and the ongoing project of the Ram temple, at least hundred mayors from across the country will gather in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday, December 18, reported PTI. According to Ayodhya Nagar Nigam spokesperson Ram Kishor Yadav, all the mayors will be given a grand welcome before heading towards Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temples. He told PTI that the preparations for the same have been started a month ago. During their visit, the mayors will also participate in the evening ‘aarti’ on the bank of the Saryu river. However, it is not yet clear whether the UP CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the assembly or not.

"They will also see the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and offer their prayers in major temples, besides participating in the evening ‘aarti’ on the bank of the Saryu river," Nagar Nigam spokesperson told PTI.

Ram Kishor Yadav also informed that the security arrangements in Ayodhya have been beefed up in view of the visit of 100 mayors. Notably, the visit of at least 100 mayors comes days after the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states had visited the temple town. Those who had visited the town included Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Bihar, Nagaland & Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Friday, December 17, PM Modi virtually addressed the All India Mayors’ Conference held at Varanasi under the theme of New Urban India. Several Mayors were present in the event. Praising the mayors who were present at the event, PM Modi said that he believes that all the Mayors present have left no stones unturned for the bright future and development of their cities.

Opposition questions timing of BJP's different projects in Uttar Pradesh

It is worth mentioning that the back-to-back meetings of Chief Ministers and mayors came as the state is bound to poll next year. The visit also drew criticism from the regional as well as national parties. On Tuesday, December 14, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, while addressing a press conference took a dig at the Prime Minister's recent visit to Varanasi. Mayawati cried foul over the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project by PM Modi ahead and said that the voter base of BJP won't expand merely by making announcements and unveiling "half-finished" projects on the eve of elections. It is worth mentioning, Uttar Pradesh has 403 seats in the Legislative Assembly. During the last state polls in 2017, the saffron party secured 312 seats whereas BSP could win only 19 seats.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI