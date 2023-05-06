Hundreds Bid Farewell To Rajouri Martyr Havaldar Neelam Singh In Jammu's Akhnoor

The Indian Army soldier is imbued with a set of principles that motivates the soldier to face a plethora of challenges and hardships and, when called upon, to make the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the country. On Friday, five jawans of the Army made such a sacrifice by attaining martyrdom in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation-- Operation Trinetra in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The deceased soldiers are Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Naik Arvind Kumar, Havaldar Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

On Saturday, the mortal remains of Havaldar Neelam Singh arrived in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir. A horde of people numbering beyond hundreds gathered in Akhnoor to pay the last salute to the brave son of the Motherland.

When the tricolour-draped coffin of Neelam Singh was being carried out of the military truck, people welcomed their hero with flowers and teary eyes carrying the national flags. "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Indian Army Ki Jai" chants echoed as hundreds mourn the loss of the braveheart who made a supreme sacrifice in Rajouri.

Notably, five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured during a combing operation 'Operation Trinetra' in the Kandi area on Friday. The incident took place at a time when the forces had been engaged in a massive combing operation for the past 15 days following an ambush on an army truck in Bhata Dhurian. It is pertinent to mention that a holed-up terrorist was killed and one more is believed to be injured on Saturday morning in an encounter with security forces.

Rajnath Singh arrives in Jammu to take stock of security in Rajouri and Poonch

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Jammu to take stock of the security situation in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where terrorists have killed 35 people, including 26 soldiers, in eight attacks since October 2021.

According to officials, Singh, accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, soon after arriving, left for Rajouri, where an anti-terrorist operation is underway in the forested Kandi area. "After getting a brief on the operation in Kandi forest, the Defence Minister will likely chair a high-level security meeting to review the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Rajouri and Poonch," officials said, PTI reported.