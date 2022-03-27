Hundreds Gather In Budgam To Pay Final Respect To SPO Killed In Terrorist Encounter

Hundreds gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to a Special Police Officer (SPO) who was killed in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter with terrorists. SPO Ishfaq Ahmad was shot dead near his residence by terrorists on Saturday evening. Ishfaq Ahmad’s brother Umar Ahmad Dar was also killed in the attack.

A huge crowd gathered in Budgam to pay respects to the martyred SPO. SPO Ishfaq Ahmad was shot dead on Saturday evening, while his brother was critically injured in an attack by militants. The officer’s brother succumbed to the injuries hours after he was admitted to the hospital. People poured in to attend the funeral of the slain officer as a show of respect for his service.

Speaking to Republic TV about the crowd present at the funeral of SPO Ishfaq Ahmad, former J&K DGP Dr SP Vaid said that the people respect the local police officers. “These police officials do a serious job. The officers posted in Kashmir fight terrorism. People know that these policemen are risking their lives for their well-being. That is why we see this huge crowd (to pay final respect),” Dr Vaid said.

“All these operations don’t happen without active support from the locals. 90% of the information comes through people and these local policemen,” the former DGP added while explaining why such huge crowds attend SPO’s funeral.

SPO, brother killed by terrorists in Budgam

According to officials, terrorists attacked and critically injured 26-year-old SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and his 23-year-old brother Umar Ahmad Dar near their residence at Chadbugh in Budgam. Both of them were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where they succumbed to injuries. Several officials and leaders including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the killing. The Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. The area was cordoned off by the security forces to nab the fleeing militants.

In a development, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday once again called for peaceful dialogue with Pakistan. The former CM of Jammu and Kashmir called on the Bharatiya Janata Party government to dialogue with Imran Khan-led Pakistan, claiming that peace would be elusive as long as the Kashmir issue remained unresolved. Mufti’s call for peaceful dialogue with Islamabad comes after militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and his brother in the Budgam district on Saturday.

