Hundreds Of Dead Fish Found Floating In Bengaluru Lake, Officials Reveal Possible Reason

Hundreds of dead fish were recently found floating in Mottanalluru lake in Karnataka possibly due to pesticides from nearby industries and agricultural fields.

Bhavya Sukheja
Karnataka

Hundreds of dead fish were recently found floating in Mottanalluru lake in Anekal of Bengaluru possibly due to pesticides from nearby industries and agricultural fields. According to ANI, local residents alleged that they were forced to live with the stench of dead fish despite complaining to the officials for the last week. After the stench became unbearable, the local activists and residents then again complained to local authorities, along with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, following which a team of officials inspected the site on Saturday and collected samples of the waterbody.

Officials of the KSPCB reportedly said that the fish died due to the dip in oxygen level in the lake water. The oxygen level might have fallen due to the effect of pesticide and effluents that were dumped in the waterbody. Locals said that the waste and effluents from industries that are located in Chandrapur flowers to the Mottanalluru lake, which caused the dead fish.

‘Drawbacks of modernisation’ 

Meanwhile, since shared several internet users reacted to the tragic incident. One user wrote, “Drawbacks of so-called modernization, industrialization and what not... Messing with nature can cost millions of lives”. Another added, “If this is happening to the fish in the lake, then i dread to think what's entering the food cultivated in the agricultural fields surrounding it”. One user even said, “Have seen this long ago in Berhampur Odisha. The reason was waste engine oils of nearby Automotive Garages and service centres”. 

Meanwhile, a similar incident was brought to light when residents near the Kudlu Dodda Kere swimming lake in Bengaluru found tens of thousands of dead snails shored up along the lakeside. They reportedly said that sewage is the main culprit behind the mass snail deaths. A sewage pipe from the lake is connected to the lake and has been causing pollution in the water body. 

IMAGE: ANI/Twitter

