Hundreds Of Farmers Hit The Streets In Mandya Against Cauvery Water Diversion

Farmers in Karnataka's Mandya town, along with pro-Kannada organisations, on Thursday staged protests against the Congress government's decision to divert water from the Cauvery river. The protest was sparked by the recent interim order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which mandates Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu over the next 15 days, till September 2.

In the protest, farmers chose to blindfold themselves, staging a sit-in outside the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation office at the KRS dam gates. Several farmers have questioned the intention behind diverting water to Tamil Nadu while Karnataka's own agricultural pursuits were jeopardised by water scarcity. "Farmers here don't have water, so why give it to Tamil Nadu?" they challenged the goverment's decision, accusing the state of being insensitive to their plight.

Karnataka minister MB Patil conceded the state's confusion in adhering to the committee's directive, owing to the prevailing water shortage. "We do not have water. It is very difficult to implement the panel order. So we have taken the legal route," Patil said, underscoring the state's recourse to legal action through the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar sought to alleviate concerns by affirming the government's commitment to safeguarding Karnataka's interests. He stated the state goverment is awaiting the Supreme Court's final verdict on the longstanding Cauvery water dispute, refraining from preemptive statements. "Let the hearing finish. We will put forth our arguments and we will safeguard the interests of the state," Shivakumar said.

The Cauvery water dispute has entrenched itself as a focal point of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for years. The two states remain engaged in a prolonged battle over the equitable sharing of the Cauvery river waters, which serve as a lifeline for irrigation and sustenance for millions in the region. Recent developments have further widened the divisions, with Karnataka filing an affidavit contesting Tamil Nadu's demand for water release, citing the current year's exceptional water stress as a factor.

(With ANI inputs)