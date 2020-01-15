Hungary Foreign Minister Praises PM Modi, Says, 'We Respect Patriotic Politicians'

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, who is currently visiting India on Tuesday spoke to Republic TV and said that Hungary aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of nationalism. Szijjártó is scheduled to meet PM Modi on Wednesday and his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar on Thursday. The Hungarian Foreign Minister also remarked that Hungary respects politicians who are patriotic and we look at patriotism as not something that is dangerous.

Péter Szijjártó further said, "Actually we respect PM Modi very much because we respect politicians who are patriotic and we look at patriotism as not something that is dangerous. You know, liberals, international media, tend to pose something bad and dangerous. We think totally in the other direction."

'We respect PM Modi a lot'

"Patriotism is good because of we patriots, we respect each other. We respect President Trump a lot when he says America first because what else should he say? These are all so hypocritical and politically correct statements. We respect Prime Minister Modi a lot. Hopefully, we the foreign ministers joining the rising dialogue will be received by him, that's going to be a great honour," he added.

Furthermore, he added, "We have also discovered these similar kinds of approaches to major dialogue between the economies but we have to put into consideration that India is a superpower and we are a small European country. So the dimensions are different but still, the direction of the approach is pretty similar."

Szijjártó also reflected upon the term 'Nationalist' and how it is being misused. He said, "Expression of a nationalist is being misused. What nationalism means is to like your nation and put it first. That's why we are careful as well because you know we are living in a world where media has a strong impact. But we always respect those ideas, those persons, those elect governments who consider their nation as number one because what else should they consider number one, right?"

