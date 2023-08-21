Husband Kills Constable Wife, 2-yr-old Kid In Maharashtra's Buldhana, Later Hangs Himself

A heart-wrenching news has come to light from Maharashtra's Buldhana district where a husband allegedly stabbed his wife to death using a sharp knife on Monday morning around 10 am. The woman was posted as a constable in Chikhli Police Station. He also killed his two-year-old daughter and later took his own life by hanging himself.



The dead body of the wife named Varsha Kute and the two-year-old were found in the residence where as the husband Kishore's body was discovered in a well 15 kms away from Chikhli after he hung himself with the rope of the well.

Varsha and Kishore also have an eight-year-old daughter who was in school when the gruesome incident took place.

Meanwhile the Buldhana Police has registered two separate cases — an FIR and ADR —in this matter. Senior Police Inspector of Chikhli Police Station said, "Varsha Kute Dandle who was deputed at Chikhli Police Station was stabbed with a sharp knife. We also found a dead body of her two-year-old daughter. We have sent their body for post mortem. Later on, the husband Kishore Kute committed suicide, which comes under the jurisdiction of Andhera Police Station. His body has also been sent for post mortem. Chikhli and Andhera Police have registered cases and are jointly investigating the matter."