Husband Of Pakistani Woman Who Entered India To Meet Lover Requests Return Of Kids

On July 3, the Rabupura Police took into custody a Pakistani citizen Seema Haider who entered India illegally along with her four children reportedly to elope with her lover Sachin. Now days after the incident, Seema's husband Ghulam Haider has released a video in which he has requested the Indian Government to make sure that his four children are returned to him in Pakistan. Ghulam Haider also expressed shock over the entire incident where his wife reportedly left him to move to India along with her four childen in order to be with Noida resident Sachin.

Ghulam, who works in the business of tiles in Saudi Arabia, claimed that he came to know about the entire incident when he saw the clips of his children in the Indian media.

"I am shocked and troubled over the entire incident. I request the Modi government with folded hands to return my children, my three daughters. I have worked very hard to feed my children and it pains me to see them in a situation like this," said Ghulam Haider.



Interestingly, the statement of Ghulam Haider comes at a time when Seema, Sachin, and his father Netrapal who had been arrested, have been granted bail.



Seema, a mother of four children got in touch with Sachin, a resident of Greater Noida, through PUBG, way back in 2019. A strong relationship developed between them subsequently from their conversations through several social media platforms.



With Ghulam working in Saudi Arabia, it was in 2023 when Seema finally took a call of meeting Sachin. From Saudi Arabia, Seema went to Nepal through Sharjah and spent over a week with Sachin in Kathmandu. Later using the same route, she came to India via bus from Nepal and began staying with Sachin from May 13. She, Sachin and Sachin's father Netrapal, however, were arrested and charged under Sections 120-B ( criminal conspiracy), 34 ( common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3/4/5 of the Passport Act.