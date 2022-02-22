'Hybrid' Terrorist Arrested; Planned To Travel To Pak For Special Training: IGP Kashmir

The Jammu Kashmir police arrested a hybrid terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) along with arms and ammunition on Tuesday. Identified as Danish Ahmed Shah, a resident of Ellahipora Aloosa, Bandipora he has been arrested after he was seen approaching suspiciously towards the naka. On being challenged by the joint forces, the terrorist tried to flee into the nearby orchards. However, he was chased and later apprehended. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one Chinese Pistol and one grenade was recovered from his possession.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Danish Shah is a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT and working on the direction of his Pakistan handlers namely Handlers Samama alias Ali and Hilal Malik (both Presently living in Pakistan) and the same arms and ammunition were provided to him through Laskar conduits,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone,Vijay Kumar “Danish confessed that he was recruited as a hybrid terrorist by eliminated Lashkar terrorist Ashiq War and after the death of Ashiq during anti-terror operation in 2019 was subsequently handled by terrorist Fayaz War,” said IGP Kumar

The preliminary investigation further revealed that "Danish was arranging travel documents to travel to Pakistan for seeking specialized arms and ammunition training,” the IGP added. Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, Danish is also suspected to be involved in assisting the recent attacks in Bandipora and the investigation in this matter is going on, the IGP informed. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and further investigation is in progress.