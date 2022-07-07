'Hybrid' Terrorist Of Proscribed Outfit Al-Badr Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr in Pulwama district's Awantipora town. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession, police said.

On a tip-off regarding the movement of terrorists in Awantipora's Beigund, police, along with Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), established a joint check-post in the area.

"During checking, one hybrid terrorist identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray, son of Abdul Rashid Parray, resident of Kashwa Chitragam, Shopian, linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was arrested," an official statement read.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol and four bullets, were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated.

Hybrid terrorists or part-time terrorists are those who are not listed with the security forces and slip back into their regular life without leaving a trace. They are brought in by terror outfits just one or two times to carry out terrorist attacks.

J&K administration has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has established a decisive domination over terrorism in the valley under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

"Today, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of peace and development. Sinha has established decisive domination over terrorism there under the leadership of PM Modi," Shah said.

He also praised Sinha for delivering development to the people of the union territory without any discrimination.

"For a long time, the nation had a hope that Jammu and Kashmir will be irreversibly integrated with the nation by removal of Article 370 and Article 35A, and that hope was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On 5 August 2019, a new era was established in Kashmir," he said.