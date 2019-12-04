Hyd Gangrape: Activist Trupti Desai And Others Detained For Protesting Outside CM's House

As nation-wide outrage against the Hyderabad gangrape and murder increases, activist Trupti Desai and other protestors were detained by the police outside the Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao's residence on Wednesday. Visuals show the protestors being bundled into a car by the police before being taken away from the premises. The four accused are set to be produced in court later in the day.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike, demands death penalty for Hyderabad rapists

Nationwide outrage

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said that she will sit on a fast until justice is ensured to the victim. Speaking to media, Maliwal said that she has written to the Prime Minister demanding the implementation of laws. She also said that fast track courts should be set up. Earlier in the day, she had tweeted saying that she will continue her fast unto death until Centre does not bring in a system that ensures hanging of rapist within 6 months.

Several MPs in the parliament to have demanded the death penalty among other punishments for the rape accused. Nation-wide protests have been demanding a fast-tracking of the case and a speedy judgment - favouring the death penalty. This has also been echoed by several political parties and several celebrities.

Hyderabad gangrape

The 27-year old's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off.

The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. The four accused - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu are kept at Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody, for security reasons.

