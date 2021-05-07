Hyd Techies Speak To Republic TV On Efforts To Help Migrant Workers Tide Over COVID Battle

Visuals of migrants walking for kilometres and kilometres to their hometown had been one of the notable moments of the COVID-19 lockdown last year. This year, three techies from Hyderabad have been working hard to ensure that such a situation does not arise. The trio of the Tikaana Sahara initiative has set up a 1200-bed facility to help migrants affected by COVID-19, while also providing them food, accommodation and help for employment.

Hyderabad techies help migrants tide over COVID-19 crisis

The Tikaana Sahara is the brainchild of Karthik Boyapally, co-founder, Raghu Bojja, co-founder and CEO of the company, IIM alumni and Pruthvi Reddy, NIT alumni and CMO of the company, who are helping the migrant workers hit by the infection.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bojja said, "We witnessed that the country has got ravaged by COVID-19 and migrants have been hit the most. One saw scores of people walking to their villages. Losing their jobs creates a lot of panic for them, while staying in cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore becomes hard for them as it costs a lot of money. If they go back to their villages, it becomes a 5-6 month cycle by the time they return to the cities again. If we help, it will help them tide over the crisis.

"Such a crisis will make them dig into their savings and takes up a majority of it. We started the initiative thinking that they could get back to their lives when things normalise if they hold on now. We are also adding more beds and talking to companies, trying to help as many as people as possible get employment," he added.

Boyapally said, "We are providing them food and accommodation, a basic hygienic accommodation, for them to escape this second wave of coronavirus. There are companies that are looking for labour so we are reaching to organisations to help them They are known to have a fear of whether corporates will hire them or not, so hoping to help them with it."

Reddy shared his take on the expansion plans of the initiative, "We are currently set up at Hyderabad and Bengaluru and have got requests from other places like Delhi. It is not an easy job. Accommodating one person costs Rs 3000. Inspired by Sonu Sood, how one person could help, we felt we too could do. We are planning to expand to areas like Delhi."