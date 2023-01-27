Hyd Univ Appeals Students To Not Screen 'propaganda' BBC Docu-series To Maintain Peace

Hyderabad Central University (HCI) issued a statement appealing to the student groups of the varsity to not screen the 'propaganda' BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi - ‘India - The Modi Question’ in view of the law and order issue and to maintain peace and tranquillity in the campus.

Both the student groups at the university from the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have come at loggerheads on the issue, as the former screened the BBC docu-series with ABVP also presenting the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the university campus. The BBC documentary was also screened in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, during which BJP workers tried to tear the screen to halt the proceedings.

In another development, the SFI at the Presidency University in Kolkata also plans to show the docu-series on PM Modi in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. In Delhi too, following the ruckus over the screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, student groups at the Ambedkar University belonging to the SFI and the All India Students Association (AISA) are planning to screen the documentary.

However, the authorities have requested the student unions to not screen the BBC docu-series. The Bhim Army Student Federation has said that it will hold the screening outside the Arts Faculty in the North Campus of the University of Delhi (DU).

BJP-Congress workers clash

A major scuffle erupted between the workers of the BJP and Congress in the Pothencode area of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, after the latter tried to screen the controversial BBC documentary.

The BJP worker identified as Dileep tore off the screen and escaped from the spot. He is the area secretary of the BJP. In other instances in the past few days since the BBC docu-series was released, the BJP conducted a major protest on January 24, Tuesday, in Poojapura, Thiruvananthapuram. In another incident, clashes were reported between BJP and the DYFI, the student wing of CPI (M) and several BJP workers were detained in this regard.

Screening at Kolkata’s Presidency University

The SFI at the varsity said an email has been sent to the authorities to permit the BBC documentary screening in the Badminton court on the campus. It is proposed to be shown on a giant screen on the court.

In Jadavpur university in the city, an unofficial screening of the documentary was arranged on January 26, wherein a group of students viewed it on a laptop.

Image: Republic