Hyderabad: 10-yr-old Starts Selling Bird Food To Raise Funds For Cancer-affected Sister

A 10-year-old boy from Hyderabad has started selling bird food to help his family in raising funds for the treatment of his sister who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. As per news agency ANI, Syed Azis started doing fundraising for the medicinal expenses of his 12-year-old sister, Sakeena Begum after she was diagnosed with brain cancer two years ago. Aziz reportedly stepped forward to contribute to his family’s efforts in saving his sister by selling seeds.

Reportedly, despite selling bird food, the 10-year-old has not abandoned his studies and is continuing his education at a local Madarsa in Hyderabad. While speaking with ANI, he said, “I sell bird food from Morning 6 am to 8 am and from 8 am onwards I attend my classes at Madarsa till 5 pm."

Aziz and Sakeen's mother describe their plight

Their mother, Bilkes Begum also told the news agency that Sakeena was diagnosed with the disease two years back and since then, the entire family has joined in efforts to collect funds for her treatment. Bilkes also revealed that they were scared when medical professionals told them about Sakeena’s health condition and also suggested that the 12-year-old should undergo radiotherapy in order to survive. The family has already received funds from the Telangana Government and the whole amount got exhausted in radiotherapy, leaving them exhausted and “back to square one” in terms of finance for her treatment.

Bilkes said, "Sakeena has been diagnosed with brain cancer 2 years back and since then, the whole family has been going through hardship for her treatment...We were scared when the doctors have told us about her health condition. We were suggested by the doctors that Sakeena should undergo radiotherapy in order to save her. We have received funds from the Telangana Government and the whole amount got exhausted in her radiotherapy and now we're are back to square one in terms of finance for her treatment, after spending money on all the medical requirements."

“Looking at the family condition, Syed came forward to help. That is when my son decided to help us out, he said that he would be selling the bird food along with me and had set a separate bench for selling bird food on roads,” she added. Bilkes Begum also said that the income that both she and Aziz are able to earn is just enough for covering Sakeena’s medicines and diagnosis expenditure including MRI, X-ray, and blood tests. Their father, Syed Lateef paints houses for a living.

