Hyderabad: 3 Killed In Fire In Residential Building In Kushaiguda Area

Three people, including a child, died in a fire in a residential complex here early on Sunday, police said. A fire broke out at around 4 am in a timber depot and spread to the adjoining building in Kushaiguda area, they said. The blaze spread to the first-floor of the residential building,where a couple and their child died.

Four fire engines reached the spot and brought the fire under control, the police said and added the exact cause of the fire is being investigated.