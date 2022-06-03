Hyderabad: 7 Including Senior Manager Of Defence PSU, Arrested By CBI For Stealing Metal

Seven people, including two scrap dealers from Hyderabad, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for stealing and selling metals from a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammed Nayeem Nayyar, his brother Mohammed Waseem Nayyar, Bathkola Murali and Nasa Deekshith alias Sunny, Constable Saripalli Prem Kumar (Vehicle driver) Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSSPF), MIDHANI AGM (Security and Administration) S Narasing Rao, and Ravinder Reddy, Assistant Commandant in TSSPF.

A case was registered against two scrap dealers of Hyderabad based private firm and others.

"It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy with others including temporary/casual employees of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. (MIDHANI), Hyderabad, a Constable of Telangana State Special Protection Force and unknown others to divert valuable raw/finished/semi-finished materials in a clandestine manner from MIDHANI, Hyderabad to the godown of scrap dealers," CBI official said in a statement.

According to the CBI statement, the scrap dealers agreed to pay illegal gratification to the casual/temporary employees and other public servants.

During the probe, the CBI stopped the vehicle while it was transporting 950 kgs (approximately) of precious metal scrap and apprehended the two scrap merchants who were stealing the precious metal scrap, as well as two MIDHANI temporary employees (private persons), the vehicle's driver, and other suspects.

"Searches were conducted at six locations in Hyderabad at MIDHANI and other premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and mobile phones containing incriminating evidence and some details of payments made by the scrap merchants to the temporary employees of MIDHANI and certain officials of MIDHANI," said a CBI official.

The CBI officer said that all of the apprehended suspects will be brought before the Competent Court.